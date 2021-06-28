Father, son busted in Bedford County while mowing their lawn

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A father and son were arrested on Sunday after police spotted the father out in his yard, mowing their lawn.

According to the report, State Police Troop G Vice were attempting to make contact with 21-year-old Vincent A. Fernandez Jr. June 25. After speaking to his mother, troopers noted that a man in the house appeared to try to hide his identity. It was discovered while investigating that Fernandez Jr.’s father, 40-year-old Vincent Fernandez Sr., had a warrant from California with full extradition for drug offenses.

On Sunday, June 27, Vice members spotted Fernandez Sr. cutting his grass on Younts Road when they contacted PSP Bedford. Troopers then arrived and took both the father and son into custody without incident.

Police noted that a search of the residence found marijuana, scales, packing materials, over $6,000, two AR style semi auto rifles, one AK-47 and three handguns.

Fernandez Sr. is charged with being a fugitive from justice, persons not to possess firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fernandez Jr. is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, illegal use of a communications facility, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were arraigned by District Justice Baker. The PA Attorney General’s Office and Bedford County Drug Task Force assisted.