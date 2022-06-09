CRESSON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Walking through Cresson, Cambria County, Dan and Emma Perritano send smiles and waves.

“We do this because we love to do it,” Dan explained. “We get so much support. So much help from people.”

The father-daughter duo are walking more than 300 miles from their hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C.

“We look at a map and we figure out where can we walk to and what would be a cool experience,” Dan said. “We just picked D.C. this summer.”

On backroads and through small towns, they travel around 4 to 5 hours a day, which is about 13 to 15 miles

“We walk because from the first time she went in her buggy, we got it in 2015, she loved it,” Dan said. “She loves music. She loves moving. She is like her dad.”

This isn’t their first journey together. It’s actually their 6th long distance walk.

“We love to walk,” Dan said. “And we can connect it with something that is important to Emma.”

Emma has cerebral palsy. As they journey together, they’re hoping to raise money for the Erie Homes for Children and Adults MOVE program, which Emma attends four days every week.

“You could donate to Erie Homes,” Dan expressed. “Or you could donate to a local organization for adults and children with special needs or developmental delays.”

Dan also encourages people to communicate with lawmakers about staffing and wages for people who work with adults and children with special needs.

Walking is something that brings joy to both of them. It is one of Emma’s favorite things to do with her dad.

Of course every day brings its challenges. The heat, the hills, the rain, but at the end of the day they look forward to waking up to do it all again.

“It’s fun,” Dan said. “It’s rewarding.”

Emma and Dan hope to make it to D.C. by next week.

You can follow their journey here.