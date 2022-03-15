CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The father of one of the teens accused of plotting a school shooting at Westmont Hilltop School District faces charges for allegedly tampering with evidence.

In December 2021, two teens — 17-year-old Preston Hinebaugh and 17-year-old Logan Pringle — were charged as adults after police said they, as well as everybody involved in the investigation, strongly believed the two were in the planning phases of a school shooting.

In an interview with Preston, he told police he had an un-serialized and privately assembled “ghost gun” AR-15 style rifle in his bedroom, police noted in the criminal complaint. These types of guns are commonly referred to as “ghost guns” as they do not have a serial number or manufacturer and cannot be traced back to their origin.

When police went to execute a search warrant into Hinebaugh’s home, they said they spoke with the father, 51-year-old Philson Hinebaugh, who showed them an AR-22 style rifle that he claimed came from his son’s room. Police collected it as evidence.

The gun Philson gave to police did not match what Preston stated in his interview, investigators noted. As a result, another search warrant was executed.

During the second search warrant, police reportedly found the “ghost gun” Preston was referring to.

“The firearm initially surrendered by Philson and the firearm that actually came from Preston’s bedroom cannot be confused for each other,” police noted in the affidavit.

Philson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13.

Preston has been free from jail after 10 percent of his $400,000 cash bond was posted Dec. 27. However, District Judge Susan Ginglesperger imposed conditions per his release, such as being placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor and not being permitted to have contact with anyone associated with the Westmont Hilltop School District.

Pringle, on the other hand, remains behind bars at Cambria County Prison.

This investigation was the result of a concerned parent who reported to local law enforcement that Pringle had been seen at the school. Pringle was court-ordered not to be on school property due to previous shooting threats as well as possessing weapons on school property.

Security footage from the high school showed Preston and Pringle mapping out cameras and other locations in the school before slipping out the door near the gym, according to investigators.

All charges against Preston and Pringle are being held for court.