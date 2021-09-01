Father and son charged after lying about DUI hit and run in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A father and son in Centre County are facing charges after police say the father lied to them during an investigation where his son was involved in a hit and run.

Tyler Bumbarger, 18, is facing charges after police investigated a hit and run that happened in Huston Township on Aug. 14 on South Eagle Valley Road. Through the investigation, it was discovered that Tyler had crashed into a car and was found roughly a mile and a half from the crash scene. According to the complaint, he appeared to be drunk. Blood results later showed that he was over the limit.

Police say that while investigating the crash 52-year-old Robert Bumbarger, Tyler’s father, had given them false information about his son’s alleged hit and run incident.

Tyler is facing charges including driving under the influence while Robert is now facing charges of giving false reports to law enforcement.