Father accused of taking 5-month-old baby, stealing car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The father of a 5-month-old Jefferson County baby is in jail after state police say he took the child from the mother, stole her car and drove at high speeds down a dirt road while holding the baby in his arms.

Donald White, 45, of Penfield faces multiple felony charges, including endangering the welfare of children and false imprisonment of a minor. Police said he has no parental rights or custody rights.



White allegedly took the child and drove away in a vehicle at a high rate of speed on Aug. 7, driving recklessly while the child was not in a car seat. The mother of the child called 911 and followed White in a separate vehicle. White’s vehicle overheated and he pulled over, running through a field while carrying the baby upside down by its feet, according to the charges filed.

Police said at one point White threatened to harm the baby with a rock. He then acted like the baby needed help, got into the mother’s car and told her to drive, saying they were going to the woods and if they saw the police they were “all going to pay,” according to police.

As they were driving, the mother saw a woman standing in her front yard. The mother stopped the vehicle, jumped out and told the woman to call 911. Police said White then got into the driver’s seat and left with the baby again before returning the child to the babysitter’s residence. He reportedly ran off before state police arrived.

White has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 21.