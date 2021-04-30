Fatal hit-and-run near Pleasant Valley Shopping Center in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders in Altoona were called to a fatal hit-and-run late last night near the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the 3300 block of Pleasant Valley Boulevard around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Logan Township Police Department.

The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Logan Township Police Department along with Pennsylvania State Police Reconstruction Unit are investigating.

It’s reported that Logan Township Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Service, AMED, were on scene as well.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Logan Township Police Department at 814-949-3364.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

