One dead after car hit tree in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fatal crash took place in Huntingdon County in the late afternoon, Friday, July 23 at Meadow Gap Road in Springfield Township.

Brian Fraker, 53, of Three Springs was pronounced dead on the scene by the Deputy Coroner after he lost control of his vehicle.

According to police, he was traveling at a high rate of speed when he approached a curve and attempted to break but the vehicle did not slow and continued straight hitting a tree on the side of the roadway.