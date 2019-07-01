Fatal car crash in Huntingdon County

Two people are dead and two are in the hospital after a three vehicle crash in Huntingdon County.

Yesterday afternoon, Alpha Fire Company was dispatched to assist Stone Creek Valley Fire, Shavers Creek Fire Co. and Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company with the crash.

We’re told that a car crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic on McAlevys Fort Road.

The first car hit two others, trapping one person in they’re vehicle.

Two people from the cars in that oncoming lane were taken to the hospital,

Officers say the driver of the first car, 25 year old Trevor Irvin, and is passenger Sarah Almashie were pronounced dead at the scene.