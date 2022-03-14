WTAJ — From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#1. Philadelphia County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 98,847

— #65 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.6%

— #9 among counties in Pennsylvania, #799 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,603,797

— #1 largest county in Pennsylvania, #23 largest county nationwide

#2. Montgomery County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 66,056

— #114 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.4%

— #5 among counties in Pennsylvania, #663 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 856,553

— #3 largest county in Pennsylvania, #73 largest county nationwide

#3. Chester County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 43,842

— #169 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.9%

— #3 among counties in Pennsylvania, #617 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 534,413

— #7 largest county in Pennsylvania, #133 largest county nationwide

#4. Lancaster County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 41,734

— #179 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%

— #6 among counties in Pennsylvania, #682 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 552,984

— #6 largest county in Pennsylvania, #126 largest county nationwide

#5. Lehigh County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 30,611

— #245 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.9%

— #4 among counties in Pennsylvania, #620 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 374,557

— #10 largest county in Pennsylvania, #194 largest county nationwide

#6. York County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 28,263

— #259 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.6%

— #8 among counties in Pennsylvania, #797 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 456,438

— #8 largest county in Pennsylvania, #158 largest county nationwide

#7. Cumberland County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 28,133

— #261 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.2%

— #1 among counties in Pennsylvania, #431 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 259,469

— #16 largest county in Pennsylvania, #272 largest county nationwide

#8. Allegheny County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 27,512

— #264 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%

— #19 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,257 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,250,578

— #2 largest county in Pennsylvania, #36 largest county nationwide

#9. Bucks County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 23,679

— #300 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.8%

— #15 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,055 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 646,538

— #4 largest county in Pennsylvania, #107 largest county nationwide

#10. Dauphin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 21,578

— #316 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.1%

— #7 among counties in Pennsylvania, #685 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 286,401

— #14 largest county in Pennsylvania, #244 largest county nationwide

#11. Berks County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 21,539

— #317 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.3%

— #13 among counties in Pennsylvania, #907 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 428,849

— #9 largest county in Pennsylvania, #166 largest county nationwide

#12. Delaware County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 20,362

— #327 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.7%

— #16 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,070 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 576,830

— #5 largest county in Pennsylvania, #120 largest county nationwide

#13. Northampton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 18,415

— #344 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.3%

— #11 among counties in Pennsylvania, #829 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 312,951

— #13 largest county in Pennsylvania, #228 largest county nationwide

#14. Lebanon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,916

— #436 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.1%

— #2 among counties in Pennsylvania, #609 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 143,257

— #24 largest county in Pennsylvania, #461 largest county nationwide

#15. Butler County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,209

— #450 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.1%

— #12 among counties in Pennsylvania, #835 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 193,763

— #19 largest county in Pennsylvania, #349 largest county nationwide

#16. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 9,374

— #495 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.4%

— #10 among counties in Pennsylvania, #817 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 155,932

— #23 largest county in Pennsylvania, #434 largest county nationwide

#17. Centre County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,761

— #558 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.5%

— #14 among counties in Pennsylvania, #983 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 158,172

— #22 largest county in Pennsylvania, #426 largest county nationwide

#18. Luzerne County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,474

— #568 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.0%

— #20 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,288 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 325,594

— #12 largest county in Pennsylvania, #220 largest county nationwide

#19. Adams County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,013

— #766 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.0%

— #17 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,155 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 103,852

— #31 largest county in Pennsylvania, #588 largest county nationwide

#20. Washington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,362

— #844 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.1%

— #21 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,408 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 209,349

— #18 largest county in Pennsylvania, #326 largest county nationwide

#21. Lackawanna County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,165

— #875 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.0%

— #22 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,425 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 215,896

— #17 largest county in Pennsylvania, #319 largest county nationwide

#22. Pike County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,542

— #965 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.7%

— #18 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,193 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 58,535

— #42 largest county in Pennsylvania, #893 largest county nationwide

#23. Snyder County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 336

— #1,314 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%

— #23 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,447 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 39,736

— #53 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,185 largest county nationwide

#24. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 247

— #1,365 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

— #26 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,541 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 168,327

— #20 largest county in Pennsylvania, #398 largest county nationwide

#25. Perry County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 243

— #1,373 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.5%

— #24 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,490 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 45,842

— #47 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,059 largest county nationwide

#26. Carbon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 186

— #1,409 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.3%

— #25 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,527 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 64,749

— #39 largest county in Pennsylvania, #833 largest county nationwide

#27. Montour County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -16

— #1,586 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.1%

— #27 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,577 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,136

— #62 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,910 largest county nationwide

#28. Fulton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -283

— #1,915 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%

— #32 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,857 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,556

— #64 largest county in Pennsylvania, #2,112 largest county nationwide

#29. Mifflin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -440

— #2,110 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.9%

— #28 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,710 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 46,143

— #46 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,051 largest county nationwide

#30. Tioga County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -586

— #2,241 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.4%

— #29 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,777 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 41,045

— #51 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,159 largest county nationwide

#31. Forest County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -612

— #2,264 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.1%

— #63 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,702 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 6,973

— #65 largest county in Pennsylvania, #2,661 largest county nationwide

#32. Sullivan County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -627

— #2,275 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.7%

— #65 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,831 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 5,840

— #66 largest county in Pennsylvania, #2,748 largest county nationwide

#33. Cameron County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -650

— #2,289 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -12.5%

— #67 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,964 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,547

— #67 largest county in Pennsylvania, #2,852 largest county nationwide

#34. Jefferson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -752

— #2,371 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.7%

— #30 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,808 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,492

— #48 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,085 largest county nationwide

#35. Juniata County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -876

— #2,439 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.6%

— #42 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,105 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 23,509

— #61 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,657 largest county nationwide

#36. Wayne County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,147

— #2,576 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.2%

— #35 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,904 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 51,155

— #43 largest county in Pennsylvania, #976 largest county nationwide

#37. Potter County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,187

— #2,602 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.8%

— #55 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,567 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,396

— #63 largest county in Pennsylvania, #2,009 largest county nationwide

#38. Elk County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,490

— #2,713 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.6%

— #46 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,239 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 30,990

— #59 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,403 largest county nationwide

#39. Clinton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,520

— #2,719 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.9%

— #44 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,153 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,450

— #56 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,235 largest county nationwide

#40. Clearfield County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,569

— #2,733 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%

— #33 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,859 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 80,562

— #36 largest county in Pennsylvania, #708 largest county nationwide

#41. Huntingdon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,738

— #2,781 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.8%

— #43 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,132 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,092

— #49 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,096 largest county nationwide

#42. Columbia County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,915

— #2,826 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.9%

— #37 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,998 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 64,727

— #40 largest county in Pennsylvania, #834 largest county nationwide

#43. Union County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,185

— #2,875 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.9%

— #48 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,283 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,681

— #50 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,128 largest county nationwide

#44. Lycoming County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,188

— #2,876 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%

— #31 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,850 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 114,188

— #29 largest county in Pennsylvania, #543 largest county nationwide

#45. Wyoming County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,193

— #2,877 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.8%

— #58 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,670 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 26,069

— #60 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,554 largest county nationwide

#46. Bedford County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,305

— #2,898 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.6%

— #47 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,245 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 47,577

— #45 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,028 largest county nationwide

#47. Bradford County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,448

— #2,917 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.9%

— #45 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,157 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 59,967

— #41 largest county in Pennsylvania, #874 largest county nationwide

#48. Northumberland County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,452

— #2,919 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.6%

— #36 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,958 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 91,647

— #32 largest county in Pennsylvania, #649 largest county nationwide

#49. Greene County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -3,049

— #2,976 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.8%

— #61 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,678 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 35,954

— #58 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,283 largest county nationwide

#50. Clarion County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -3,049

— #2,976 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.6%

— #57 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,658 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,241

— #57 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,242 largest county nationwide