‘Fast and Furriest:’ Somerset Humane Society to hosts car show this weekend

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend, the Humane Society of Somerset County and Memorial Highway Chevrolet will be joining together to host a car show that will help raise money for the shelter.
The Fast and Furriest Car Show will take place Sept. 25 at Memorial Highway Chevrolet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Car registration begins at 9 a.m., and the first 100 cars will receive a goodie bad and event dash plaque, organizers said. There will also be a basket raffle, DJ, Chinese auction and food trucks.
There will be four categories that cars will be judged for: stock class, modified, classic and hot rod.
All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Somerset County, a no-kill animal shelter. In addition to the proceeds, the shelter would appreciate the following donations:
- Stretch and Scratch for cats
- Kuranda Beds
- Kong toys
- Cat treats
- Kitty litter
- Canned dog and cat food
- Creamy peanut butter
- Chewie toys
- Dog and cat toys
- Dry dog and cat food
- Puppy chow
- Kittcen chow
- Vanilla wafters
- Soft dog treats
- Pet beds
- Dog coats
- Litter pans
- Litter scoops
- Cleaning supplies
- Baking soda
- Bleach
- Laundry detergent
- Dishwasher tabs
- Dryer sheets
- Dish soap
- Fabuloso Cleaner (except blue)
- Hand soap
- Hand sanitizer
- Paper towels
- Garbage bags (13 or 39 gallon)
- Clorox disinfecrting wipes
- Office supplies
- HP 952 ink
- Canon 280 and 281 ink
- Stamps
- Copy paper
- Pet safe salt
- Gas cards for humane officer’s truck
- Toilet paper
For more information on the event or ways to help the shelter, head to their Facebook page.
