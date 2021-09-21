‘Fast and Furriest:’ Somerset Humane Society to hosts car show this weekend

Jon, who was rescued from a port-a-potty at an Ottawa County park, plays with a toy at the Harbor Humane Society. (Dec. 30, 2019)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend, the Humane Society of Somerset County and Memorial Highway Chevrolet will be joining together to host a car show that will help raise money for the shelter.

The Fast and Furriest Car Show will take place Sept. 25 at Memorial Highway Chevrolet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Car registration begins at 9 a.m., and the first 100 cars will receive a goodie bad and event dash plaque, organizers said. There will also be a basket raffle, DJ, Chinese auction and food trucks.

There will be four categories that cars will be judged for: stock class, modified, classic and hot rod.

All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Somerset County, a no-kill animal shelter. In addition to the proceeds, the shelter would appreciate the following donations:

Stretch and Scratch for cats

Kuranda Beds

Kong toys

Cat treats

Kitty litter

Canned dog and cat food

Creamy peanut butter

Chewie toys

Dog and cat toys

Dry dog and cat food

Puppy chow

Kittcen chow

Vanilla wafters

Soft dog treats

Pet beds

Dog coats

Litter pans

Litter scoops

Cleaning supplies

Baking soda

Bleach

Laundry detergent

Dishwasher tabs

Dryer sheets

Dish soap

Fabuloso Cleaner (except blue)

Hand soap

Hand sanitizer

Paper towels

Garbage bags (13 or 39 gallon)

Clorox disinfecrting wipes

Office supplies

HP 952 ink

Canon 280 and 281 ink

Stamps

Copy paper

Pet safe salt

Gas cards for humane officer’s truck

Toilet paper

For more information on the event or ways to help the shelter, head to their Facebook page.