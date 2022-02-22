Fast action saved Clearfield County home from fire

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The quick response from fire departments saved a house Monday night from going up in flames after a fire was reported in their basement.

On Feb. 21, Company 8 of the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. were called just before 9:30 p.m. for a fire along Schofield Street Extension in Pike Township. Crews arrived with some showing and quickly confirmed a working fire.

They made quick work of the fire in two rooms. Rescue Hose & Ladder said that thanks to a quick response, the damage was able to be contained to one section of the basement and, ultimately, the house was saved.

Engine tanker 8-2 reportedly arrived on scene within 5 minutes of dispatch. Company 8 worked at the scene for about 90 minutes before clearing out.

Other crews that responded:

Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company
#1Hyde Fire Department
Grampian Penn Bloom Vol. Fire Company
Brady Twp. Fire, Rescue and Ambulance Inc.
Curwensville Police Department

