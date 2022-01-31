Farmers National Bank supports NCPA LaunchBox with $50k endowment

Farmers National Bank Regional Manager Eric Funk and DuBois Branch Manager Kelli Allison present a $50,000 check to Penn State DuBois Interim Chancellor Ping Werner and NCPA LaunchBox Director Brad Lashinsky. Their gift establishes the Farmers National Bank Endowment in support of the North Central PA LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois. The group is pictured in front of just some of the 3-D printers housed in the on-campus Idea Lab, where prototypes of new products can be brought to life for budding entrepreneurs. (via Penn State DuBois)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the economic prosperity of the people in their communities a priority, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton pledged $50,000 to create the Farmers National Bank Endowment in support of the North Central PA (NCPA) LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois.

This gift will activate a one-to-one match from Penn State, creating a $100,000 program endowment to support the NCPA LaunchBox, according to a press release from Penn State DuBois.

It’s reported the NCPA LunchBox provides services such as assistance with business plan development, assistance with grant applications, educational seminars for entrepreneurs, workforce training, and more. A downtown location contains offices for industry partners, a conference area and co-working space that provides facilities fitting the needs of LaunchBox clients performing research and development for their products and services.

Additionally, LaunchBox innovates solutions for area businesses and individuals in the on-campus Idea Lab, which features 12 3-D printers, 3-D scanning hardware and software, and a vinyl printer/cutter. The lab is available to anyone in search of help in developing a prototype, reverse engineering and inspection, the release noted.

Penn State DuBois students also benefit by having access to the LaunchBox and all available assets while being encouraged to delve into the world of entrepreneurship. A new entrepreneurship minor was created to work in conjunction with this initiative, according to the release. This interdisciplinary degree will help students, regardless of their chosen major, learn how to bring ideas for products or services to fruition.

