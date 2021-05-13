Farmers Market set to open in Johnstown every Friday

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– With summer around the corner, local farmers markets are starting to pop up, and that includes the Downtown Johnstown Farmers Market at Central Park.

Sponsored by 1st Summit Bank, they will hold the first Farmers Market of the 2021 season on Friday, May 14 at 9 a.m. The Market will take place every Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., starting May 14 through October 29, except for June 25.









Downtown Johnstown Farmers Market is a family friendly event that provides access to locally sourced produce, artisan made goods, ready to eat foods and occasional live musical entertainment.

Organizers said the market will adhere to requirements regarding masks and social distancing, asking all visitors and vendors to do the same. If you feel sick, they ask that you stay home that week.