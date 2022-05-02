STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fun event filled with local produce is returning to State College on Friday’s starting in May.

The Downtown State College Improvement District announced the farmers market is coming back on May 6 and its introducing the first Friday Market Jam Series.

The Friday Market Jam Series will feature live music and be held the first Friday of each month through September. The market will be held on Locust Lane from noon to 2 p.m.

More information on the markets can be found on the Downtown State College website.