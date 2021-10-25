Farmers invited to breakfast in Centre County to hear latest agriculture-related issues

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free agriculture breakfast will be open for farmers and those interested in hearing the latest updates from state and federal officials on ag-related issues.

The event, hosted by Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin), will take place at the Grange Fair Grounds, Triangle Mercantile Bldg 62 (use entrance 4), 149 Homan Lane in Centre Hall from 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

Those who attend will not only hear from Benninghoff, but also Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and others in the ag community.

Space is limited, so those interested in attending should RSVP with Benninghoff’s Bellefonte office at 814-355-1300.

For the latest updates, head to Benninghoff’s Facebook page.