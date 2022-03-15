HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Keystone Development Center is looking for input from Southern Allegheny farmers in a survey that will help determine the opportunities for a regional food system.

“This is something that people in the Southern Alleghenies have wanted to see for awhile,” said Ron Gaydos, cooperative development consultant for the Keystone Development Center.

The survey looks to explore ways to strengthen local agriculture and food economy by better connecting farmers and the market.

“Ag is a big industry in this region and we want to make sure that it remains a strong business,” said Beth Futrick, PA agricultural ombudsman for the Blair County Conservation District. “We’re trying to do more direct-to-consumer, or just getting locally grown products, or regionally grown product into market.”

All food producers are encouraged to attend a meeting on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at B & D Acres (3121 Huntingdon Furnace Road, Tyrone, PA 16866) to discuss the study.

“We want to talk to all of those ag industries to see what opportunities are available to them, can we enhance those opportunities, and what roadblocks [there are],” said Futrick.

Anyone interested in attending must RSVP to Ron Gaydos at ron@kdc.coop by Monday, March 21.

The survey was made possible by a Local Foods Promotion Program Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.