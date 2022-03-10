CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–With inflation being the highest it has been in 40 years, a feeling of uncertainness has settled into farmers this season.

New numbers released by the Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics show that inflation rose 7.9% since last year, a 40 year high. These numbers are hitting hard for those in the agriculture industry.

Yahner Brothers Farms in Patton is a six-generation farm that grows corn, soybean, oats, and raises beef. Partner of the farm Marty Yahner said that in the time he’s been farming, he’s never been in this position of uncertainty.

“At no time in my lifetime has there been more uncertainty in agriculture right now,” Yahner said. “Even though prices are getting better for what we’re being paid for, but the input cost are just amazing.”

Input costs are the materials needed to grow the plants, including fertilizers, seeds, weed killers, and herbicides. Yahner said these items have nearly tripled in cost and continue to go up. The main reason behind these high costs is the disruptions in the supply chain.

“In many cases, there are some herbicides that have tripled in price, if we can even get it,” Yahner said. Glyphosate is one. It’s hard to even find, so we might use other programs.”

But these high costs are just one of the problems facing the farmers. Yahner said that because there’s a backup within some of their distributors and an ongoing shortage, they might not be able to get the materials to plant. That will affect how much a farmer can plant or if they can at all.

For example, he needs nitrogen fertilizer for corn. He noted that it’s harder to get this fertilizer, and it might not be available come the time when he needs it. If that’s the case, he’ll have to plant less. If he can’t get it at all, he won’t be able to plant corn altogether.

“We don’t know whether we’ll be able to get the inputs that we need when we need it,” Yahner said. “Planting time when Mother Nature gets warm and dry, we’ll be in the fields planting, and we got to make those decisions. But we have to get the inputs. So, that’s the uncertainty if we’re able to get them when we need them.”

Yahner noted that farmers don’t determine how much they price items. They take what the market decides to give them. So, the high costs and other factors can determine whether farms break even or have a loss. Yahner emphasized that this is a tough time.

Furthermore, Yahner said that these factors would continue to raise prices for consumers, which has already been a trend nationwide.

“The bottom line is the supply chain, breakage, kinks, the inflation whether it be input costs to farmers and everything else, it’s affecting every consumer,” Yahner said. “You’re going to pay more for food. That’s the reality.”