Farm Tour Fridays to kick off at Raystown Lake Region

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Every Friday until the end of summer, special farms in the Raystown Lake Region will host an “on-the-farm experience” tour.

From June 18 to Aug. 20, a series of tours have been planned to take place on Fridays for visitors to have an interactive experience with local farms, according to the event page.

The tours are free, but registration is required to secure a date and time.

Participating farms are as follows:

Back Road to Eco Food

Celebrate Green Heron Farm’s 37 Anniversary and diverse business model while exploring organic farming methods and nuances.

Up Close and Fleecy

Enjoy a farm tour and felting demonstration with the Terrace Mountain Alpaca Farm with their “cute and uber-friendly” alpacas.

Lotion and Potion Wizardry

Learn about the process of creating and packaging home-grown goods and make your own bath and body products with Four Diamonds Ranch.

Animal Farm Extravaganza

Interact with alpacas, horses, pot-bellied pigs, chickens, ducks, emus, barn cats, a donkey and a newborn Clydesdale with the Warriors Mark Alpacas farm. You’ll have a chance to collect eggs and walk the mini horses and alpacas.

Farm-to-Table Fresh

Enjoy a walking tour of Lakevue Dairy and Beef farm and explore its direct connection to Couch’s Restaurant and Grocery Store. You’ll also have the chance to enjoy a nutritious meal.

‘Gouda’ Time at Clover Creek

Enjoy a cheesy experience at Clover Creek Cheese Cellar and dairy farm. You’ll learn about the cheese-making process and get to make some yourself.

Fermentation: Kind of a Big ‘Dill’

Learn about garden growing practices and the importance of probiotics, prebiotics and the basics of fermentation.

An Enchanting Arrangement

Learn everything you need to know about how to start a cut flower garden at home with Casey VanNest of Restless Roots.

Hey Honey! Intro to Beekeeping

Learn about the “sweet” life of bees in the introduction to beekeeping at Star Lee Farm. You’ll even have the chance to take home some local honey.

Berry Merry Holiday Ride

Take a hayride through JB Tree Farm’s evergreen and berry operations. You’ll learn the basics of Christmas tree production and learn about different berry types. You’ll even visit the Nigerian dwarf goats and top it all off with a make-and-take ornament activity.

For more details about each farm or available summer tour dates, head to the Raystown Lake Region’s website.