Centre County farm receives 170K loan to acquire new land

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Farm In Centre County was approved for a 15-year $170,000 loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) as part of a $2.17 million agricultural investment for farmers across Pennsylvania by Governor Tom Wolf.

Halfmoon Creek Farm, LLC used the PIDA loan to acquire a 15-acre farm located in Ferguson Township. The property includes a 1,872-square-foot two-story farmhouse and a large equestrian building containing stables and an indoor riding area. The total project cost is $340,000.

The $2.17 million funds approved by Gov. Wolf were allocated across five counties to expand agriculture operations for six projects that include helping farmers acquire buildings, farmland, and constructing barns and broiler houses.

“Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry helps our economy thrive and is an important way of life for people across our commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “Today’s approved funding will help our farmers expand their operations, embark on new ones, and provide critical goods and services to buyers in their communities and beyond.”

Operations in Columbia, Fulton, Lancaster, and Snyder counties were approved for a 15-year $400,000 PIDA loan each.