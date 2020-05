BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Farm Bureau will have their second free milk giveaway next weekend.

It’ll be in the parking lot for First Church of Christ in Altoona on Saturday, June 6th, starting at 10 a.m.

There is no income requirement for the giveaway.

The farm bureau will give out 3800 gallons of milk.

Everyone is welcome to attend.