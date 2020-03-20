Fans can send messages of support, encouragement to PSU student-athletes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — We Can. We Will. We Are!

PSU athletics has the “We Can. We Will.” page on goPSUsports.com where Penn State fans can leave written messages, videos or photos that will be shared across the world to the Nittany Lions who have all returned home as the nations continue to fight COVID-19.

The team behind “We Can. We Will. We Are!” say that the messages may also be shared out on Penn State Athletics’ social media.

You can read the full release below, then be sure to head on over and show some love to the players in our Nittany Nation, no matter where in the world they call home.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – We are in unprecedented times in our country and our typical outlet of sport has been put on hold as we unite as a country to combat the coronavirus. Our student-athletes have returned home and are spread across the country and the world.

Penn State fans can stay connected with our student-athletes by sharing their messages of support and encouragement by visiting GoPSUsports.com/WeCanWeWill. Fans can leave a written message, video or photo and we will share them with our Nittany Lions. Messages may also be shared on Penn State Athletics’ social media accounts, GoPSUsports.com and other athletics outlets.