Family safe after home catches fire in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown family is safe after their home caught fire Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the residence at the 300 Block of Honan Ave. at 7 a.m. We’re told that the family was able to get out of the home and no one was injured in the blaze.

The American Red Cross is reportedly assisting the family and a state fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate the incident.

The City of Johnstown Fire Department, Richland Township Fire Department and West Hills Regional Fire Department all responded to the call.

