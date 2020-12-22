Family safe after early morning house fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family in Lakemont is safe after their home caught fire Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the home on Shand Avenue around 6:55 a.m. for a fire that eventually spread to the porch of the home and then to the interior. There were four people inside the home at the time and all were able to make it out safely including their pets.

Yeah, the back of the structure was going pretty good when we arrived on scene. The dad of the house was inside trying to find one of the dogs and the PD was here trying to get him out. Luckily everyone else was out of the structure; just trying to get everybody out. Robert bard, chief, Lakemont Fire Department



We’ve learned that around six departments assisted in the response to the fire.