Family of murdered Clearfield woman speaks on her death

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The family of Rebecca Solt, the Clearfield woman killed last week by her former boyfriend Anthony Boone, is speaking out about her death.

Speaking with WTAJ, they say while mourning the death of Rebecca, or Beckie as they called her, they’re also looking to spread a message of awareness and help for those in abusive relationships.

Knowing Rebecca confided in some friends and neighbors about her own abusive relationship, her family worries that there’s still a fear of judgment for women who reach out for help.

They say more should be done to teach the warning signs of domestic abuse so what happened to Becky doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Anybody that’s in a bad relationship that’s abusive or in any way concerning safety, identify warning signs along with family members. Reach out to that person or that person themselves should reach out for help. People need to be open-minded about things and not worry about judgment, just ask for help. Charles Solt, Brother of Rebecca Solt



Becky’s family has created a Go-Fund-Me page. With a 100 thousand dollar goal to cover funeral costs and savings for her three children.