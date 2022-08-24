HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – November 2020 was the last time that Kathy Beigle would get to talk to her son, Tyler Slippy.

“I would never want any parent to go through that,” Beigle explained. “Any loss of a child, no matter how it happens, is just horrible.”

According to his family, Tyler Slippy, 27, brought joy to everyone he met. In November 2020, he was found murdered in his apartment.

With Beigle still dealing with the pain of losing a child, she also looks for purpose.

“I needed something,” she said. “This can not have happened and I just crawl into a hole and not come out.”

Beigle decided to reach out to other grieving parents to help them find a sense of peace. She has a Facebook support group with dozens of others dealing with the loss of a child.

“I refuse to live my life being negative, being spiteful,” she told us. “Tyler would not like that at all.”

Almost two years later, the case is officially closed.

“You hear about stuff like this happening, but not to you,” Beigle said. “Not in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.”

That November, Allegheny Street was met with an unlikely sight.

“It’s indescribable,” Steven Slippy, Tyler’s brother, said. “I mean I can’t describe it. It’s like any scary movie you have ever seen. It’s like multiplied by 50.”

Borough police said that Tyler’s death was the first homicide investigation in decades for the area.

“He was a wonderful, wonderful young man who had so much to give to this world and it was taken from him very selfishly for no reason, no reason at all,” Beigle said. “I feel just a deep, deep loss.”

Beigle spoke about what it’s like to look back on the memory of that day.

She said she knew something was wrong after no one had heard from Tyler. Soon after she was knocking on his door.

“I went up to his door and I am calling him and he is not answering,” Beigle explained. “I am knocking and then I start pounding and at this point I am screaming his name. I just knew, I just knew.”

Beigle was able to get the code to her son’s apartment and is met with the unimaginable.

“I remember looking down and seeing what I thought was a red blanket,” Beigle said. “When I realized it was him, I, you know, knelt down and I knew.”

Police would soon start their investigation and would identify his co-worker, Kenneth Kim, as a suspect.

“He was the only guy that made sense,” Steven said.

The police would find that Kim had a romantic interest in a female co-worker who was dating Tyler. However, before he could be questioned by police, he took his own life in a hotel.

“I feel for Kim’s parents,” Beigle said. “They lost their child, and, you know they lost him in a way that is horrific too, and I feel for them, I do.”

In July 2022, a press conference was held by the police who were investigating Tyler’s death. The press conference officially linked Kim to the crime through blood droppings and the case came to an end.

“Mr. Slippy’s family specifically requested that the results be made public,” Pete Weeks, the Blair County District Attorney, said. “We hope this announcement brings them and the community a sense of closure.”

“I do feel a sense of closure,” Beigle explained. “Not completely. I will never feel that Tyler’s death is ever justified because it will never be. Never.”

Had Kim been alive today, police said he would be facing first degree murder charges.

As time goes by, Tyler’s family wants him to be remembered for the happiness he brought to others.