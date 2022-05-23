CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The family of late Penn State student Justine Gross is urging the Centre County District Attorney to re-open her case.

Gross died in November of 2021 after falling 11 stories down the trash chute of an off-campus apartment building. In a change.org petition, her family says they do not believe their daughter voluntarily went into the trash chute and say they feel there are many gaps remaining in the account of her last night alive.

They’re also asking for the community’s support in their fight for justice by signing the petition. So far they have gained over 700 signatures.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office ruled Gross’s manner of death as “accidental,” caused by “multiple acute blunt force trauma due to a fall.” The State College Police Department concluded its investigation into her death citing no new information to indicate the incident was criminal in nature.