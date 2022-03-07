HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County residents are voicing safety concerns after multiple serious accidents on Neelyton Road.

One family has been living in a hotel since February 2, following a number of car crashes into their home.

“I’m petrified to even do yardwork out there,” said resident Elizabeth Hack. “I want my house to stop getting hit, but that’s not it. I’m trying to slow people down before somebody else is killed.”

Despite a 35 mile per hour limit, Hack said cars speed through blind spots on Neelyton Road.

“They did put up some signs, but people don’t pay attention to signs,” said Hack. “They could put up a million signs, it’s not going to slow anyone down.”

Hack said she’s spoken with PennDOT to brainstorm solutions; however, they have not yet come to a solution that follows state road and highway regulations.

A PennDOT safety representative will discuss the issue and speak with concerned residents during Monday night’s Dublin Township meeting.