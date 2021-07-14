Family-friendly events at Baker Mansion announced for August

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Historical Society has a lot of fun events heading to Baker Mansion for the month of August.

Each event will be held across from Mansion Park, guests should bring their own chairs. All events are free and open to the public.

See the breakdown below:

Outdoor movies

Wednesday, Aug. 4 – “Toy Story 4” will start at 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – “Lion King (2019)” will start at 8:45 p.m.

Sunday on the Lawn concert series

Sunday, Aug. 8 – The Huntingdon Dance Company will perform at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15 – The Altoona Brass Collectieve will take the stage at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22 – The Altoona Dance Theatre will perform at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29 – The 46th Pa. Regiment Band will play at 2 p.m.

Lecture Series

Wednesday, Aug. 18 – Baker Mansion will re-start their free lecture series with a presentation by Guido Santella on Altoona Italians.

Ye Olde Time Fair

Saturday, Aug. 28 – The fair will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with lots of old-fashioned games, contests and exhibitions.

To find more information on events or upcoming festivities within the Blair County Historical Society, visit their website.