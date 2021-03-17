Family files wrongful death lawsuit for inmate who committed suicide

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple law enforcement officials are being sued in a wrongful death lawsuit involving a man who committed suicide in the Clearfield County Jail.

Michael Duffalo was arrested March 4, 2019 in Jefferson County on a bench warrant for failure to show for a hearing in a theft case. During the arrest, he held a knife to his head and threatened to kill himself.

The family claims Duffalo was having a mental breakdown and did not receive a mental health evaluation, suicide screening or drug test. The following organizations have been listed in the lawsuit:

Warden Thomas Elbel (Jefferson County Jail)

Corrections officers at the Jefferson County Jail (names not released)

Warden Gregory Collins (Clearfield County Jail)

Corrections officers at the Clearfield County Jail (names not released)

Pennsylvania State Police (troopers names not released)

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department

The family is seeking over $100k as well as court costs associated with the suit.