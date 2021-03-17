Family files wrongful death lawsuit for inmate who committed suicide

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple law enforcement officials are being sued in a wrongful death lawsuit involving a man who committed suicide in the Clearfield County Jail.
Michael Duffalo was arrested March 4, 2019 in Jefferson County on a bench warrant for failure to show for a hearing in a theft case. During the arrest, he held a knife to his head and threatened to kill himself.
The family claims Duffalo was having a mental breakdown and did not receive a mental health evaluation, suicide screening or drug test. The following organizations have been listed in the lawsuit:
- Warden Thomas Elbel (Jefferson County Jail)
- Corrections officers at the Jefferson County Jail (names not released)
- Warden Gregory Collins (Clearfield County Jail)
- Corrections officers at the Clearfield County Jail (names not released)
- Pennsylvania State Police (troopers names not released)
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department
The family is seeking over $100k as well as court costs associated with the suit.