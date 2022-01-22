Family displaced after structure fire breaks out in Bedford County

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– A family of four is displaced after a structure fire broke out Saturday afternoon, according to Bedford County dispatch.

The fire broke out at the 100 block of Henderson Park Road in Bedford Township. A cause has not been determined but the Fire Marshall is investigating. One person was sent to UPMC Bedford for injuries, dispatch said.

A family of four is receiving assistance from the Red Cross after they were displaced from their home because of the fire.

Bedford Fire Department, Everett Fire Department, Shawnee Valley Fire Department, Alum Bank Fire Department, Bedford Ambulance and Chestnut Ridge Ambulance responded to the scene.