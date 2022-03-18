CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A family is displaced after a house fire broke out Friday evening in Jackson Township.

Crews responded to William Penn Avenue in Cambria County at about 5:40 p.m. for a report of smoke coming out of a window. The fire started in the kitchen but was brought under control quickly, within the first 15 minutes of responding the fire was out.

No injuries were reported from the fire but there was significant damage done to the kitchen and throughout the home, there was damage from the smoke. The family, including a 7-month old baby, was displaced.

Numerous crews responded to the scene along with The Red Cross