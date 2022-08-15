CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Downtown State College clothing store Family Clothesline has announced that PSU is teaming with a clothing brand to new apparel to the region.

PSU has partnered with the brand Lululemon to bring an exclusive collection to the store. While no sneak peaks have been released about what the merch is going to cost or what it’s going to look like. The store is already planning for an influx of customers on the day of the release.

The collection will be in store on Friday, August 19 at 8 a.m. Only 30-40 people will be allowed in the store from 8-10 a.m.

The collection will be released online on Sunday, August 21 at 6 p.m.

The collection will include both men’s and women’s clothing. Customers are allowed to start lining up at 6 a.m. on the day of the release.