Free course offered for family members of addicts

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) plans to offer a free course for family members of people with substance use disorder/addiction.

The class, “Be a Loving Mirror” (BALM) will be 12 weeks long for family members age 18 and older. It starts May 19 and will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. evert Wednesday for 12 weeks. It will take place at the CCAAA building located at 116 South Second St. in Clearfield.

The CCAAA said the class can teach family members to regain their own lives and be the best they can be to wisely support their loved ones. Anyone interested in attending must register in advance by calling 814-765-2696 and asking for Bobbie Johnson.