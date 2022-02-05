Families United for Change holding “Soup-er Sunday” fundraiser

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Families United for Change Foundation is hosting their first big fundraiser Sunday in Altoona.

This “Soup-er Sunday” event will be held at the Catholic War Veterans on 290 Valley Ave. Folks can purchase up to 20 different soups from local vendors and dine in.

Marianne Sinisi started Families United for Change Foundation in 2019. The non-profit foundation aims to assist those battling drug addiction and change public perception about the disease. Sinisi initiated the foundation after her son died of addiction.

This event will feature basket raffles and will also hold a meet-and-greet. Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi will be there for photos and autographs. Meghan is Marianne’s niece.

Since the organization is still relatively new, Marianne is looking to grow the number of members within the group. She is humbled that the fundraiser is happening, and she hopes the community takes away that help is always there.

“We’re young, so we’re just raising funds so we can do little things to bring to the community to help others,” Marianne said. “Eventually, I like to grow it so we can do more for the community to show that they are loved and supported.”

Marianne’s sister, Lori Sinisi, is the bar manager of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1691. She believes that Marianne’s foundation is something that the community needs and hopes it continues to grow more members.

“The foundation needs the community, and the community needs the foundation,” Lori said. “So, we need to get it kicked off, and we need to start somewhere. So, this is our big kickoff, and we’re hoping that it’s annually.”

The sister duo looks to have this become an annual event. While they don’t have a fundraising goal, they appreciate all donations. The event will take place from 1-5 p.m.