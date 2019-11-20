Families say center closings endanger severely disabled kids

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week, the state senate passed a bill that would place a moratorium on the closing of two state centers, for people with intellectual and development disabilities. That gives some relief to the families of people who live at these facilities as well as the one in Ebensburg.

About 700 people receive care at state centers, down 70 percent since 1999. The Wolf Administration’s goal is to move more, if not all of them, to group homes and other community settings. Family members say that isn’t realistic.

Susan Jenning’s 27-year-old son Joey lives at the White Haven Center, one of those slated to be closed. He’s severely autistic, intellectually disabled, and has psychiatric disorders.

“He’ll destroy property, he’ll elope into the highway, he’ll hit people, and then it’s gone. He’s always very regretful afterwards,” Susan said.

Before being admitted to White Haven, Joey was discharged from six group homes, and put in five psychiatric wards, overmedicated and injured.

“The stitches in back of his head, they contend he ran into the back of a door, eye socket being broken, they contended he got into an altercation,” his mother said.

Jason Sauter lives at the Ebensburg Center. His mother Adrienne said, at 22, the severely autistic man has the mental age of an eight or nine year old. He’s like a talkative charming little boy, who has meltdowns out of the blue.

Jason didn’t last a month at a group home.

“He escaped into the neighbor’s yard and got into their swimming pool and almost drowned and they said there was nothing they could do to stop it,” Adrienne said.

They called the police and Jason ended up in a psychiatric hospital for four months, until someone told his parents about the Ebensburg Center.

“It was not possible to mainstream him. He has too many behavior issues. He can be a danger to himself and to others,” his mother added.

Born with cerebral palsy, 57-year-old Robyne Wheeler was taken to the Cresson Center at the age of twelve, when her mother had a medical emergency. It was to be a temporary arrangement.

“I believe that my mom realized that these facilities are great places,” her sister Renee said.

When Cresson Center closed, Robyne moved to the Altoona Center, and when it closed, she was sent to Ebensburg, where Renee visits her frequently.

“Robyne is a bright spot in our family’s life, she’s happy, always been happy…”

Renee is in charge of Robyne’s care, and even worked at the Ebensburg Center, until she retired.

If the center closed, she’d probably have to take Robyne home with her, but her sister now has additional medical problems that would make that very costly and difficult.

The bill that would place a moratorium on the closure of two state centers now goes to the house. It would not stop the closures but would delay them, and place conditions on possible closings.