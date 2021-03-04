Families of Flight 93 contributes $175K to Flight 93 National Memorial

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., participate in a sunset memorial service on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, as the nation prepares to mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $175,000 was contributed to the Friends of Flight 93 in Dec. 2020 by the Families of Flight 93 to establish a fund to support the Flight 93 National Memorial, the third 9/11 attack site.

“As a lasting contribution to Flight 93 National Memorial, the Families of Flight 93 are honored to

be able to help establish a fund dedicated to the upkeep and maintenance of the memorial’s Sacred Ground, Wall of Names and Tower of Voices,” said Families of Flight 93 President Gordon Felt.

“For nearly 20 years we have worked hand in hand with our partners at the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation and the Friends of Flight 93. With the completion of the development phase of Flight 93 National Memorial, we know that the legacy of our loved ones is in good hands. Their lives, their actions and their passion will forever be honored and stand as a symbol of hope to inspire future generations of freedom loving people.”

Since 2009, family members of the Flight 93 passenger and crew members have served on the Friends’ Board of Directors. The Friends currently have three family members serving as directors, including Mrs. Emily Schenkel, Ms. Jody Greene, and Colonel Christopher Whelan.

“The Friends are excited to continue sharing the story of Flight 93 and the heroic actions of the 40 passengers and crew members who we honor every day. We are grateful for the Families’ confidence in our mission and for their continued leadership on our board,” said Donna Gibson, president of the Friends of Flight 93 Board of Directors.