False negative COVID tests stem from inadequate sample collection, testing too early

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the past few months, counties across our region saw their COVID-19 case numbers go down due to inaccurate test results.

But how exactly is that possible?

There are a few different avenues that lead to false positives and negatives. The part medical professionals want everyone to remember is when exactly they should be tested.

False positives can happen if there is cross contamination of samples or a mix-up.

As for false negatives, Chief Quality Officer for regional UPMC hospitals Dr. David Burwell said one challenge stems from collecting the sample.

“How much of the virus or the virus like particles did you pick up with the swab, so was it an adequate swab?” he said.

Another issue is patients, who don’t have symptoms after an exposure, getting tested too early and not having enough of the virus to be detected.

“You may actually develop symptoms or develop enough virus to test positive days later,” Burwell said.

The CDC recommends quarantining for 14 days after a possible exposure and only getting tested if symptoms develop.

“If you get a false negative test, or you get a test after you’re exposed and you don’t quarantine because you feel you’re negative, and then you go to work and you spread the virus around and you develop symptoms 10 days later. That’s the spread.”

Dr. Burwell said it would be great to have testing every day for every person in the population for 14 days straight, but that is not possible or probable for the future.