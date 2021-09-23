Fallen tree closes road in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fallen tree has closed a section of East College Avenue in State College Thursday morning.
The tree is currently being cleared, but crews had to close East College Avenue between South Allen Street and South Pugh Street.
Both Penn State and State College Public Works are working to clear the roadway at this time. Drivers familiar with the area may want to take a different path on their morning commute.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.