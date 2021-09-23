Fallen tree closes road in State College

A vehicle is diverted as a road is closed due to flooding on the outskirts of Port Stephens, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sydney, Australia, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Residents across the state of New South Wales have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations, as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state’s flood crisis would continue for several more days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fallen tree has closed a section of East College Avenue in State College Thursday morning.

The tree is currently being cleared, but crews had to close East College Avenue between South Allen Street and South Pugh Street.

Both Penn State and State College Public Works are working to clear the roadway at this time. Drivers familiar with the area may want to take a different path on their morning commute.