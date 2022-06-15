BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A memorial service is scheduled to be held in Hollidaysburg to honor law enforcement officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The service was organized by the Blair County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Foundation and is being held at the memorial site in front of the Blair County Court House on June 23 at 6 p.m.

The service is held annually and is a way to show support for those who lost their lives serving the community and the commonwealth, according to the foundation.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone is welcome to attend the fallen officer memorial service.