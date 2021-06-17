Fallen heroes honored in Blair County memorial

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dozens of law enforcement members, residents, and family of fallen officers gathered outside the Blair County Courthouse this afternoon, for the 29th Annual Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Service.

The tribute included a series of speakers, the playing of taps, and the firing of 21 guns.

Blair County Sheriff James Ott said, joining law enforcement is a calling. A calling that may result in giving the ultimate sacrifice.

“You know the risk that when you go to work that you may not go home to your family, you may not go home to your loved ones at the end of that shift,” said Ott.

Blair Township Patrolman Ronald Turek became a fallen hero. The memorial foundation formed after he lost his life in the line of duty in 1985.

“From then on, we took a pledge within ourselves and the organization, to never neglect our fallen brothers and sisters,” said Ott.

All they ask for in return is to be remembered by the community.

At this evening’s memorial, the names of all fallen Pennsylvania officers were read, including 12 from the year 2020 alone.

“We’re honoring those that gave all, just to make sure that they protected our community,” said Ott.

Sheriff Ott said he feels the support of Blair County.

“Not a lot of areas can say that, we’re very blessed to have that, and we recognize that, that doesn’t go unseen,” said Ott.