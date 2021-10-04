Fall was in the air at this year’s Apple Cider Festival

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Nothing says fall more than apple cider and fall decorations. That’s what hundreds of folks were greeted to at this year’s Apple Cider Festival at Prince Gallitzin State Park.

After having the year off due to COVID, people were excited to have the atmosphere back again. They were ready to get their hands on the sweet taste of cider and see all the handmade crafters.

Lynette McConahy has been working the festival for years, and this was the first year that she’s attended on her own time. Like everyone else, she enjoyed the crafts and food.

“I like the pressed cider, that’s I think the best but also enjoying the crafts and everything else,” McConahy said.

More than 100 vendors showcased their crafts, food, and goodies. All of them being either Halloween or fall-related. They ranged from candles, wreaths, honey and jewelry.

Karen Crerully has been coming to the festival for a while. This year she brought her sister, Linda Almeter. Almeter drove four days from Arizona to come and visit. Both of them were appreciative of the handmade crafts that vendors did.

“How people use their creative ideas for fall decorations to put it together,” Cruelly said. “I mean anything fall that you can hang up or decorate your house with.”

Fairgoers also took note of the weather and how it was comparable to a perfect fall day. Jody Hancuff referenced how there was not a cloud in the skies.

“As far the atmosphere goes, you can’t beat the outdoors, nature,” Hancuff said. “It’s a nice comfortable day is not too hot, people ain’t miserable, sweating. Humidity is down low, and fall is a great time of year.”

“It’s beautiful out here,” Atmeter said.

Then, when there’s a festival, there is good food to go along with it. People were able to taste sausages, pretzel braids, and many festival food favorites. Atmeter said her favorite was the wrap.

While the food might’ve been the favorite for some, others enjoyed having people back out in celebration.

“It’s just very comfortable,” McConahy said. “The people around you are very friendly, and all around the atmosphere is so nice. I mean, who could ask for more.”