Have you ever tried Nitrogen ice cream? Sub Zero Ice Cream in Altoona creates creamy frozen treats by using liquid nitrogen. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with the owner Cherie Brandt to find out more about the science behind these creations and try some treats for herself. Sub Zero Ice Cream is available for catering and even does scientific demonstrations in school classrooms. You can find out more about Sub Zero by visiting the shop at 1002 Logan Blvd. #116 in Altoona or calling (814) 329-9221.