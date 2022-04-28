CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Health System (CHS) has launched new incentives to help put a nursing career in reach for those who have dreamed of being a nurse but may face challenges.

The new program offers fall 2022 RN student recruits 100 percent tuition loan forgiveness and guaranteed job placement at one of the four hospitals within the health system upon graduation and passing of the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), according to CHS. Additionally, students may also qualify for a $3,000 stipend that may be put toward housing or living expenses and a $15,000 sign-on bonus upon hire.

“For more than 125 years, the Conemaugh School of Nursing has provided strong academic and clinical training to prepare future healthcare workers to serve our local community,” William E. Caldwell, market president of Conemaugh Health System, said. “Locally, and across the entire country, there is a critical need for more nurses and healthcare professionals. It is our hope that this newly enhanced tuition assistance program will help fund the dreams of future nurses and medical professionals right here in our community and allow them to grow their careers within our health system.”

It’s reported CHS has a long history of hiring a significant number of nursing and allied health graduates annually, and students benefit from the advanced, integrated clinical experiences at hospitals across the system. The nursing program provides over 900 hours of clinical experience and has an NCLEX board pass rate of 97.7 percent, which has helped the Conemaugh School of Nursing achieve recognition as one of the best nursing diploma programs in Pennsylvania by the Nursing Schools Almanac, CHS said.

“Our school provides a flexible, supportive environment for nursing and allied health students alike,” Dr. Bonnie Mazurak-Riga, DNP, RN, director of Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health Programs, said. “Following graduation, individuals are paired with a designated preceptor to help them learn and grow within the health system.”

To learn more, visit Conemaugh.org/Education or reach out to Leah Patton Academic Admissions Coordinator at 814.534.9492 or lpatton@conemaugh.org.

