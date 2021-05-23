Fall Foliage Festival to return to Bedford in October

BEDFORD, Pa, (WTAJ) — A favorite local event that was cancelled last year due to the pandemic is back on the calendar this year.

The Bedford Fall Foliage Festival will return in 2021 during the first two weekends of October. The event typically brings tens of thousands of people to downtown Bedford.

The much anticipated event, which features all types of crafts and your choice of food, is set for this coming October 2nd and 3rd, and the following weekend on the 9th and 10th.

In addition to Fall Foliage Festival returning, the committee voted to continue to award scholarships to qualified Bedford County graduating Seniors. Six $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to qualifying students.

For more information on the event, visit the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival website.