Bellefonte Fall Foliage and Santa Express excursions canceled

BELEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society has announced that Fall Foliage and Santa Express have been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The society made every attempt to hold the excursions, but volunteers, railroad partners, and the state government deemed it too risky to have a large number of people in the confined space.

You can read the BHRS statement below:

It is with great sadness that we are announcing that the 2020 BHRS Fall Foliage and Santa Express excursions have been canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19. While every attempt was made to hold excursions this year, the presence of a large number of people in a confined space was deemed too risky by BHRS volunteers, our railroad partners, and the state government to be allowed to continue this year. We appreciate your understanding and hope to see everyone safe and healthy next year.