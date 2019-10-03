Fall festival to be held in downtown Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 9th annual Clearfield Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 12.

The Clearfield Revitalization Corporation hosts the festival.

This year Market, Locust and 3rd Streets will be filled with around 100 vendors, activities for kids and live music.

“We have some new vendors that i have not had before, so that’s exciting,” Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner said. “You never know what’s coming to the car show because you always have something that hasn’t been there before.”

Wagner said the festival also draws crowds to local businesses, and many will hold sidewalk sales to attract festival goers into their stores.

“It gets them to see downtown, and hopefully if they don’t purchase something that day, it gets them back to the merchants on a later date,” Wagner said.

The festival starts with a 5K race next Saturday at 8:30 a.m, and the festival begins at 10 and runs until 4 p.m.