Fall Festival, Pumpkin Float show to return to Parker Dam State Park

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 15th annual Fall Festival and Pumpkin Float will return to Parker Dam State Park, Saturday, Oct. 16.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be educational and traditional activities such as apple cider, bannock bread making, butter making, candle dipping, pumpkin carving, art, games and more!

Also at the event will be several vendors, artists and craftspeople to showcase their work throughout the afternoon. A concession stand will also be open during the afternoon for festival-goers to indulge in tasty treats.

At 3:30 p.m., the Friends of Parker Dam organization will sponsor a concert on the Beach House lawn featuring local band, Almost Mulberry.

A costume parade for children and children at heart will take place starting at 4:30 p.m. near Pavilion 1. There will also be a beach bonfire starting at 6:45 p.m. before the start of the pumpkin float shot at 7 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket as seating will not be provided.

More information on the festival and upcoming events at the Park can be found on their Facebook page.