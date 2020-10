HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local nonprofits will be in the spotlight at the Hollidaysburg fall festival this weekend.

About 20 organizations will be selling crafts, food, and other items outside the U.S. Hotel Tavern from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The event replaces the annual Pumpkin Festival that was canceled due to the pandemic.

The festival is free, and all necessary public health mitigations will be in effect.