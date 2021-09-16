Fall Fest returns to Saint Marys this weekend

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Happening this weekend in Elk County, the Saint Marys Fall Fest returns, and the festivities kick off Friday at 11 a.m.

The festival is back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic, and things will look a little different this year for the 11th annual fall festival. Previously named the “Bavarian Fall Fest”, it has been renamed to the Saint Marys Fall Fest, and has moved from being held in the diamond in downtown Saint Marys, being held in Saint Marys, and will now take place at the Depot Street Park.

“We changed it to just ‘Fall Fest in Saint Marys.’ The location has changed because we have this beautiful park that we’re using,” Dolly Wehler, a member of the fall fest’s committee and head of the basket raffle said. “We are back in business again.”

More than 60 vendors are expected to be on the grounds, and the weekend will feature a variety of options including food, live entertainment, and new to the festival this year… a beer booth.

Some of the highlights from the weekend include:

The festival’s signature basket raffle

‘Journey’ tribute band performance: Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

Pancake Breakfast @ the Crystal Fire Dept: Sunday, 7 a.m – til gone

Folk Mass: Sunday, 9:15-10:15 a.m.

A full itinerary for the Fall Fests events is available on their website, here.

The basket raffle will be held each day of the festival. With more than 100 items in total up for grabs. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the festival at 2 p.m. on Sunday.