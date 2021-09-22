‘Fall Bike Anywhere and Biker Commuter Coffee’ coming to Centre County region

Flyer of Fall Bike Anywhere and Biker Commuter Coffee is courtesy of the Centre Regional Planning Agency

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Fall Bike Anywhere will be coming to the Centre County region along with a free commute coffee for bikers Friday, Sept. 24

The Bike Anywhere Friday initiative aims to get people to ride their bikes in all four seasons. All an individual needs to do is to keep track of the number of miles that they bike on Friday. Everyone that registers will have the chance to win a $50 gift card to a local bike shop.

From 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. there will be free coffee for bike commuters at the State College Borough Municipal Plaza. Other beverages will be provided if an individual is not a coffee or caffeine drinker.

“The Borough is excited to be able to promote and encourage cycling through events like Binke Anywhere Friday and Commuter Coffees,” State College Borough Sustainability Program Officer Jasmine Fields said. “The event gives us an opportunity to educate and engage with the public on bike facilities and safe and legal riding. These events also support the Borough’s Bicycle Friendly Business initiative, Sustainability Plan and Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals.”

Bike Anywhere Friday is a partnership between CentreBike, Centre Regional Planning Agency, Centre Region Parks and Recreation, Centre Moves, State College Borough, Ferguson Township and Penn State Transportation Services.

For information on registering as well as any parks to ride or bike shops, visit the Centre Region Council of Governor’s website.